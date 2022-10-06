Redacted (BTRFLY) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $9.60 Million

Redacted (BTRFLY) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Redacted token can now be bought for about $217.24 or 0.01065420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Redacted has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Redacted has a market cap of $9.60 million and $12,103.00 worth of Redacted was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,387.43 or 0.99989184 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002697 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00049077 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00063658 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00021825 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004866 BTC.

About Redacted

Redacted is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2021. Redacted’s total supply is 44,190 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,189 tokens. Redacted’s official website is www.redactedcartel.xyz. Redacted’s official Twitter account is @redactedcartel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Redacted

According to CryptoCompare, “Redacted (BTRFLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Redacted has a current supply of 44,189.88397952 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Redacted is 204.45291461 USD and is up 6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $17,952.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.redactedcartel.xyz/.”

