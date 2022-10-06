Reflecto USD (RUSD) Price Reaches $0.95 on Major Exchanges

Reflecto USD (RUSD) traded up 124% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Reflecto USD token can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00004778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reflecto USD has traded 126.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Reflecto USD has a market cap of $112,740.98 and approximately $15,232.00 worth of Reflecto USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145730 BTC.

Reflecto USD Profile

Reflecto USD’s genesis date was March 24th, 2022. Reflecto USD’s official website is reflectousd.com. The official message board for Reflecto USD is reflecto.finance/blog. The Reddit community for Reflecto USD is https://reddit.com/r/reflecto. Reflecto USD’s official Twitter account is @reflectocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Reflecto USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflecto USD (RUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Reflecto USD has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Reflecto USD is 0.97773406 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $366.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://reflectousd.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reflecto USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reflecto USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reflecto USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

