Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $24.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.79.

RF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

NYSE RF opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 82,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

