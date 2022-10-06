Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 2,328.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 269,575 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.42% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $32,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

RGA opened at $135.38 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $136.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 80.60%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

