Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 704.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.80.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $187.97 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $139.02 and a twelve month high of $211.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.60.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.09. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

