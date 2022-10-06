ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider David Pendarvis Sells 1,545 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $340,193.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $231.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.89. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $275.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of ResMed by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 220,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,415,000 after buying an additional 108,467 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

