Restore Truth Token (RTT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Restore Truth Token (RTT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Restore Truth Token has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Restore Truth Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Restore Truth Token has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $27,064.00 worth of Restore Truth Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Restore Truth Token Profile

Restore Truth Token’s launch date was January 15th, 2022. Restore Truth Token’s total supply is 8,367,668,134 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,367,068,549 tokens. Restore Truth Token’s official Twitter account is @restoretruthrtt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Restore Truth Token’s official website is restoretruthtoken.com.

Buying and Selling Restore Truth Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Restore Truth Token (RTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Restore Truth Token has a current supply of 8,367,668,134 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Restore Truth Token is 0.0001427 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $25,806.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://restoretruthtoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restore Truth Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Restore Truth Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Restore Truth Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

