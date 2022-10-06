Retrogression Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $393,361.87 (RTGN)

Retrogression (RTGN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Retrogression has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. Retrogression has a market capitalization of $393,361.87 and $12,799.00 worth of Retrogression was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Retrogression token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Retrogression Profile

Retrogression’s launch date was March 6th, 2022. Retrogression’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Retrogression is www.retrogression.io. Retrogression’s official Twitter account is @rtgntoken.

Retrogression Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Retrogression (RTGN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Retrogression has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Retrogression is 0.00039336 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.retrogression.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Retrogression directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Retrogression should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Retrogression using one of the exchanges listed above.

