Revault Network (REVA) Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Revault Network (REVA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Revault Network has a market capitalization of $111,191.89 and approximately $10,982.00 worth of Revault Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revault Network token can now be bought for about $0.0751 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Revault Network has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145730 BTC.

About Revault Network

Revault Network was first traded on October 12th, 2021. Revault Network’s total supply is 5,456,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,481,157 tokens. Revault Network’s official Twitter account is @revaultnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revault Network’s official message board is t.me/revaultnews. Revault Network’s official website is www.revault.network.

Revault Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Revault Network (REVA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Revault Network has a current supply of 5,456,113.450016 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Revault Network is 0.07325135 USD and is down -4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $11,347.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.revault.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revault Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revault Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revault Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

