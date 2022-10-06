Revenue Coin (RVC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.36 Million

Revenue Coin (RVC) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Revenue Coin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Revenue Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Revenue Coin has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $81,892.00 worth of Revenue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,097.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00020884 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00271761 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00139603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00717175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.17 or 0.00602936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00246040 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

About Revenue Coin

Revenue Coin (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2021. Revenue Coin’s total supply is 1,738,221,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 760,550,426 tokens. The official message board for Revenue Coin is revenuecoin.io/blog. Revenue Coin’s official Twitter account is @revenuecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Revenue Coin is revenuecoin.io.

Revenue Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Revenue Coin (RVC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Revenue Coin has a current supply of 1,738,221,687 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Revenue Coin is 0.00197196 USD and is up 14.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $55,978.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://revenuecoin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revenue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revenue Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revenue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

