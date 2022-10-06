Reviewing Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) & Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) and Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Nautilus shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Nautilus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Connexa Sports Technologies and Nautilus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connexa Sports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Nautilus 0 2 2 0 2.50

Profitability

Nautilus has a consensus price target of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 107.16%. Given Nautilus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nautilus is more favorable than Connexa Sports Technologies.

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and Nautilus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connexa Sports Technologies N/A N/A N/A Nautilus -20.99% -39.46% -19.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and Nautilus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Connexa Sports Technologies $10.80 million 0.46 -$18.59 million N/A N/A Nautilus $589.53 million 0.09 -$22.43 million ($3.08) -0.57

Connexa Sports Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nautilus.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. operates as a sports company. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, learn commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. The company was formerly known as Slinger Bag Inc. and changed its name to Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. in May 2022. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc., a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, and Schwinn brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand. In addition, it engages in licensing its brands and intellectual properties. The company offers its products directly to consumers through television advertising, social media, websites, and catalogs; and through a network of retail companies consisting of sporting goods stores, online retailers, electronics stores, furniture stores, and large-format and warehouse stores, as well as specialty retailers and independent bike dealers. Nautilus, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

