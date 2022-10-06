Revolotto (RVL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.10 Million

Revolotto (RVL) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. Revolotto has a market cap of $7.10 million and $42,475.00 worth of Revolotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Revolotto has traded 214.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Revolotto token can now be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Revolotto

Revolotto launched on October 9th, 2021. Revolotto’s total supply is 209,939,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,279,991 tokens. Revolotto’s official Twitter account is @revolotto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revolotto’s official message board is medium.com/@revolotto. The official website for Revolotto is www.revolotto.net. The Reddit community for Revolotto is https://reddit.com/r/revolotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Revolotto

According to CryptoCompare, “Revolotto (RVL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Revolotto has a current supply of 209,939,243 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Revolotto is 0.03604336 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $120.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.revolotto.net.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

