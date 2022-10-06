RevolutionGames Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $997,563.81 (RVLNG)

RevolutionGames (RVLNG) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, RevolutionGames has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. RevolutionGames has a total market cap of $997,563.81 and $59,448.00 worth of RevolutionGames was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RevolutionGames token can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RevolutionGames alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

About RevolutionGames

RevolutionGames was first traded on December 27th, 2021. RevolutionGames’ total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. The official website for RevolutionGames is revolutiongames.online. RevolutionGames’ official Twitter account is @revolutioncoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RevolutionGames Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RevolutionGames (RVLNG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RevolutionGames has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RevolutionGames is 0.00605398 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $69,221.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://revolutiongames.online/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionGames directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RevolutionGames should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RevolutionGames using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RevolutionGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RevolutionGames and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.