Revolve Games (RPG) Price Down 6.3% This Week

Revolve Games (RPG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Revolve Games has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Revolve Games has a total market cap of $909,183.42 and approximately $10,332.00 worth of Revolve Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revolve Games token can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Revolve Games Profile

Revolve Games’ total supply is 95,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,012,802 tokens. The official message board for Revolve Games is medium.com/@revolve_games. Revolve Games’ official website is revolvegames.io. Revolve Games’ official Twitter account is @revolvegamesio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Revolve Games Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Revolve Games (RPG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Revolve Games has a current supply of 95,000,000 with 46,012,801.79309413 in circulation. The last known price of Revolve Games is 0.01992749 USD and is down -8.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $12,489.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://revolvegames.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolve Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolve Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revolve Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

