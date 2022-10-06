Revuto Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,705.00 (REVU)

Revuto (REVU) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Revuto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revuto has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $36,705.00 worth of Revuto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Revuto has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Revuto alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145889 BTC.

About Revuto

Revuto was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Revuto’s total supply is 280,125,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,717,337 tokens. Revuto’s official Twitter account is @get_revuto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revuto’s official message board is getrevuto.medium.com. The Reddit community for Revuto is https://reddit.com/r/revuto. The official website for Revuto is crypto.revuto.com.

Buying and Selling Revuto

According to CryptoCompare, “Revuto (REVU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. Revuto has a current supply of 280,125,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Revuto is 0.02771149 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $26,920.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.revuto.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revuto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revuto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revuto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revuto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revuto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.