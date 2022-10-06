Reward Hunters Token (RHT) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week

Reward Hunters Token (RHT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Reward Hunters Token has a market cap of $412,088.33 and $1,060.00 worth of Reward Hunters Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reward Hunters Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Reward Hunters Token has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

About Reward Hunters Token

Reward Hunters Token launched on July 26th, 2021. Reward Hunters Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Reward Hunters Token is https://reddit.com/r/rewardhunters. Reward Hunters Token’s official Twitter account is @rewardhunters and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Reward Hunters Token is rewardhunters.finance.

Reward Hunters Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reward Hunters Token (RHT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Reward Hunters Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Reward Hunters Token is 0.00051484 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $140.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rewardhunters.finance/.”

