Richard B. Hancock Sells 5,000 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CDMO stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.98.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 97.93% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 387.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

