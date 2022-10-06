Richard Fuller Acquires 2,000 Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) Stock

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) insider Richard Fuller acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £9,060 ($10,947.32).
FSTA opened at GBX 458 ($5.53) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. has a 52-week low of GBX 410.31 ($4.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 866 ($10.46). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 561.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 584.32. The company has a market cap of £284.64 million and a P/E ratio of 3,816.67.
