Richard Fuller Acquires 2,000 Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) Stock

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) insider Richard Fuller acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £9,060 ($10,947.32).

FSTA opened at GBX 458 ($5.53) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. has a 52-week low of GBX 410.31 ($4.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 866 ($10.46). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 561.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 584.32. The company has a market cap of £284.64 million and a P/E ratio of 3,816.67.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

