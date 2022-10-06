Ridotto Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (RDT)

Ridotto (RDT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Ridotto has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ridotto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. Ridotto has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and $13,678.00 worth of Ridotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ridotto alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.

Ridotto Profile

Ridotto’s launch date was September 27th, 2021. Ridotto’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,694,829 tokens. Ridotto’s official message board is ridotto-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Ridotto is https://reddit.com/r/ridotto_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ridotto’s official Twitter account is @ridotto_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ridotto is ridotto.io.

Ridotto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ridotto (RDT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ridotto has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ridotto is 0.03063619 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,592.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ridotto.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ridotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ridotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ridotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ridotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ridotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.