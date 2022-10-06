RIFI United Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100,849.21 (RU)

RIFI United (RU) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. RIFI United has a market cap of $100,849.21 and approximately $14,767.00 worth of RIFI United was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RIFI United has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One RIFI United token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RIFI United Token Profile

RIFI United launched on November 8th, 2021. RIFI United’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. RIFI United’s official Twitter account is @rikkeifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. RIFI United’s official website is rifiunited.io.

RIFI United Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RIFI United (RU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RIFI United has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RIFI United is 0.00125667 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $89.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rifiunited.io/.”

