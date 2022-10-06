Rikkei Finance (RIFI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,998.00

Rikkei Finance (RIFI) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Rikkei Finance has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Rikkei Finance has a market capitalization of $567,090.63 and $7,998.00 worth of Rikkei Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rikkei Finance token can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rikkei Finance Token Profile

Rikkei Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2021. Rikkei Finance’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,477,916 tokens. Rikkei Finance’s official message board is medium.com/rikkeifinance. The official website for Rikkei Finance is rikkei.finance. Rikkei Finance’s official Twitter account is @rikkeifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rikkei Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rikkei Finance (RIFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rikkei Finance has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rikkei Finance is 0.0078392 USD and is up 3.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $4,293.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rikkei.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rikkei Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rikkei Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rikkei Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

