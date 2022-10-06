Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 4,000

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.28) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,316.15 ($64.24).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO opened at GBX 5,045 ($60.96) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £81.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 523.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,849.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,252.56. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64).

Insider Buying and Selling

About Rio Tinto Group

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

