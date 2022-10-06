Riot Racers (RIOT) Price Tops $0.0036

Riot Racers (RIOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. Riot Racers has a market cap of $158,661.22 and $18,669.00 worth of Riot Racers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Riot Racers token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Riot Racers has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

About Riot Racers

Riot Racers’ total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,490,952 tokens. Riot Racers’ official website is riot.fun. Riot Racers’ official Twitter account is @riotracers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Riot Racers

According to CryptoCompare, “Riot Racers (RIOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Riot Racers has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Riot Racers is 0.00365036 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $23.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://riot.fun/.”

