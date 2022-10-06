Rise of Defenders Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,320.00 (RDR)

Rise of Defenders (RDR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. Rise of Defenders has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $13,320.00 worth of Rise of Defenders was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rise of Defenders has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Rise of Defenders token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

About Rise of Defenders

Rise of Defenders launched on December 28th, 2021. Rise of Defenders’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Rise of Defenders’ official Twitter account is @defendersrise and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rise of Defenders is risedefenders.io. The Reddit community for Rise of Defenders is https://reddit.com/r/risedefenders.

Buying and Selling Rise of Defenders

According to CryptoCompare, “Rise of Defenders (RDR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rise of Defenders has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rise of Defenders is 0.00220572 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,043.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://risedefenders.io/.”

