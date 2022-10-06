Roboots (RBO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $255,322.06

Roboots (RBO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Roboots token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Roboots has a total market capitalization of $255,322.06 and approximately $39,861.00 worth of Roboots was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Roboots has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

Roboots Token Profile

Roboots launched on December 15th, 2021. Roboots’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,927,520 tokens. Roboots’ official website is roboots.io. Roboots’ official Twitter account is @robootsio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Roboots

According to CryptoCompare, “Roboots (RBO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Roboots has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Roboots is 0.00054946 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $30.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://roboots.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Roboots directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Roboots should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Roboots using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

