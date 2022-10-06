Rocket (ROCKET) Trading Down 16.6% This Week

Rocket (ROCKET) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Rocket token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Rocket has a market capitalization of $702,523.91 and approximately $21,559.00 worth of Rocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006469 BTC.

About Rocket

Rocket launched on November 29th, 2021. Rocket’s total supply is 523,000,000 tokens. Rocket’s official Twitter account is @rocketcity_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket’s official website is therocketcity.io. Rocket’s official message board is medium.com/@rocketcoinbsc. The Reddit community for Rocket is https://reddit.com/r/rocketcoinbsc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket (ROCKET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rocket has a current supply of 523,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket is 0.00135548 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,193.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://therocketcity.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.