RocketFi Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ROCKETFI)

RocketFi (ROCKETFI) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. RocketFi has a market capitalization of $642,301.08 and $13,957.00 worth of RocketFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RocketFi has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One RocketFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006481 BTC.

About RocketFi

RocketFi launched on March 24th, 2022. RocketFi’s total supply is 868,593,119,652 tokens and its circulating supply is 868,593,119,653 tokens. The official website for RocketFi is www.rocketfi.money. RocketFi’s official Twitter account is @realrocketfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RocketFi is https://reddit.com/r/realrocketfi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RocketFi

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketFi (ROCKETFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RocketFi has a current supply of 868,593,119,652 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RocketFi is 0.00000074 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $269.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.RocketFi.money.”

