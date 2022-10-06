Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RKLY. Cowen decreased their target price on Rockley Photonics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Rockley Photonics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Rockley Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKLY. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockley Photonics Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of Rockley Photonics stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Rockley Photonics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $90.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.58). Rockley Photonics had a negative return on equity of 346.18% and a negative net margin of 3,519.47%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Analysts expect that Rockley Photonics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

