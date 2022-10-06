Rodeo Coin Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (RODEO)

Rodeo Coin (RODEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. Rodeo Coin has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $35,538.00 worth of Rodeo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rodeo Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rodeo Coin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

About Rodeo Coin

Rodeo Coin’s genesis date was April 28th, 2022. Rodeo Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Rodeo Coin’s official Twitter account is @rodeocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rodeo Coin’s official website is www.rodeocoin.net.

Buying and Selling Rodeo Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rodeo Coin (RODEO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rodeo Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rodeo Coin is 0.00204442 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $18,687.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.rodeocoin.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rodeo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rodeo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rodeo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

