Rogue Coin (ROGUE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,087.00

Rogue Coin (ROGUE) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, Rogue Coin has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. Rogue Coin has a market capitalization of $211,840.70 and $1,087.00 worth of Rogue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rogue Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00146386 BTC.

Rogue Coin Profile

Rogue Coin’s genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Rogue Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,912,513 tokens. The official message board for Rogue Coin is medium.com/@rogue_west. The official website for Rogue Coin is roguewest.io. Rogue Coin’s official Twitter account is @roguewestnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rogue Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rogue Coin (ROGUE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Rogue Coin has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rogue Coin is 0.00523244 USD and is down -11.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5,972.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://roguewest.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rogue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rogue Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rogue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

