Rogue Doge Trading 51% Lower Over Last Week (ROGE)

Rogue Doge (ROGE) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Rogue Doge token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rogue Doge has a total market cap of $218,143.56 and $41,699.00 worth of Rogue Doge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rogue Doge has traded 51% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00146386 BTC.

Rogue Doge Token Profile

Rogue Doge was first traded on April 16th, 2021. Rogue Doge’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,369,754,201,076,300 tokens. Rogue Doge’s official Twitter account is @roguetokens. The official website for Rogue Doge is www.roguetokens.com. The Reddit community for Rogue Doge is https://reddit.com/r/roguetokens/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rogue Doge is roguetokens.medium.com.

Rogue Doge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rogue Doge (ROGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rogue Doge has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rogue Doge is 0 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $93.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.roguetokens.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rogue Doge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rogue Doge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rogue Doge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

