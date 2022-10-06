ROI Token Price Reaches $0.0001 (ROI)

ROI Token (ROI) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, ROI Token has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One ROI Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ROI Token has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $24,209.00 worth of ROI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ROI Token

ROI is a PoWPoS token that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2021. ROI Token’s total supply is 44,378,830,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,005,917,627 tokens. ROI Token’s official Twitter account is @5roiglobal. The official message board for ROI Token is info.5roi.com. The official website for ROI Token is www.5roi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ROI Token (ROI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ROI Token has a current supply of 44,378,830,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ROI Token is 0.00006601 USD and is up 13.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $24,850.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.5roi.com/.”

ROI Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROI Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

