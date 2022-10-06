ROIMA INC TOKEN Trading 18.1% Higher This Week (RMAI)

ROIMA INC TOKEN (RMAI) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. ROIMA INC TOKEN has a total market cap of $321,200.37 and $9,246.00 worth of ROIMA INC TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROIMA INC TOKEN token can now be bought for $0.0905 or 0.00000452 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ROIMA INC TOKEN has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ROIMA INC TOKEN

ROIMA INC TOKEN’s launch date was July 14th, 2022. ROIMA INC TOKEN’s total supply is 98,798,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,547,498 tokens. ROIMA INC TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @tokenrmai. ROIMA INC TOKEN’s official website is rmai.io.

Buying and Selling ROIMA INC TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “ROIMA INC TOKEN (RMAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ROIMA INC TOKEN has a current supply of 98,798,917 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ROIMA INC TOKEN is 0.09068489 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rmai.io.”

