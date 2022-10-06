Rooster Battle (RICE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $58,654.75

Rooster Battle (RICE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Rooster Battle has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. One Rooster Battle token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rooster Battle has a total market capitalization of $58,654.75 and $30,124.00 worth of Rooster Battle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004828 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00044388 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001818 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $322.19 or 0.01616870 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Rooster Battle Token Profile

RICE is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2021. Rooster Battle’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,835,511 tokens. The official website for Rooster Battle is roosterbattle.net. Rooster Battle’s official Twitter account is @roosterbattle and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rooster Battle’s official message board is medium.com/@roosterbattle. The Reddit community for Rooster Battle is https://reddit.com/r/roosterbattle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rooster Battle

According to CryptoCompare, “Rooster Battle (RICE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rooster Battle has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rooster Battle is 0.0006504 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://roosterbattle.net.”

