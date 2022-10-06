Roseon (ROSN) Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Roseon (ROSN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Roseon has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Roseon token can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Roseon has a total market cap of $648,892.80 and $463,990.00 worth of Roseon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00043884 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001806 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $325.26 or 0.01618189 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00029588 BTC.

Roseon Token Profile

Roseon is a token. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Roseon’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,862,675 tokens. The Reddit community for Roseon is https://reddit.com/r/roseonfinance/. The official website for Roseon is roseon.world. Roseon’s official Twitter account is @roseonworld. Roseon’s official message board is www.roseon.world/blog.

Buying and Selling Roseon

According to CryptoCompare, “Roseon (ROSN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Roseon has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Roseon is 0.01816089 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $389,070.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://roseon.world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Roseon directly using U.S. dollars.

