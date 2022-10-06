Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) to “Outperform”

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STRNY. HSBC raised shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 3,280 ($39.63) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Severn Trent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,040.00.

STRNY opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $42.35.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

