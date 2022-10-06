R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH) Insider Purchases £21,000 in Stock

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Rating) insider Joanne Patricia Fox bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($25,374.58).

R&Q Insurance Stock Performance

LON:RQIH opened at GBX 81.60 ($0.99) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 94.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 113.68. R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of GBX 68.20 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 191 ($2.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.39, a current ratio of 1,042.17 and a quick ratio of 1,042.17. The company has a market cap of £307.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17.

Get R&Q Insurance alerts:

R&Q Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company primarily in the United States and Europe. It acquires discontinued books of non-life business and non-life insurance companies and captives in run-off. The company also provides exit and restructuring solutions through acquisition, portfolio transfer, reinsurance, insurance business transfer, and SIR/deductible reimbursement policies; and program management services.

