Ruffer Investment Company Limited (RICA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on October 28th

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ruffer Investment Trading Down 0.4 %
RICA opened at GBX 302.25 ($3.65) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 298.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 306.63. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 1,124.07. Ruffer Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 283 ($3.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 329 ($3.98).
About Ruffer Investment
