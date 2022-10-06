Rune Shards Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (RXS)

Rune Shards (RXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Rune Shards token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune Shards has a market capitalization of $210,169.23 and approximately $112.00 worth of Rune Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rune Shards has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00146386 BTC.

Rune Shards Token Profile

Rune Shards launched on March 30th, 2021. Rune Shards’ total supply is 192,999,313 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,999,312 tokens. Rune Shards’ official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune Shards’ official website is rune.game. Rune Shards’ official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune Shards is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rune Shards Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune Shards (RXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune Shards has a current supply of 192,999,312.8868264 with 181,305,039.94809407 in circulation. The last known price of Rune Shards is 0.00115281 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $143.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

