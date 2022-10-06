Runner Land (RLT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9,209.00

Runner Land (RLT) traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Runner Land token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Runner Land has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $9,209.00 worth of Runner Land was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Runner Land has traded 99.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

Runner Land Profile

Runner Land launched on May 11th, 2022. Runner Land’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Runner Land’s official website is runner.land. Runner Land’s official Twitter account is @runnerlandgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Runner Land Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Runner Land (RLT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Runner Land has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Runner Land is 0.00000257 USD and is down -15.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $48.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://runner.land.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Runner Land directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Runner Land should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Runner Land using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

