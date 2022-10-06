RunNode Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $221,042.25 (RUN)

RunNode (RUN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. RunNode has a total market cap of $221,042.25 and approximately $498,969.00 worth of RunNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RunNode token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RunNode has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00146386 BTC.

RunNode Profile

RunNode’s genesis date was December 5th, 2021. RunNode’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,136,317 tokens. RunNode’s official Twitter account is @runnode. The official website for RunNode is www.runnode.com. RunNode’s official message board is medium.com/@runnode.

RunNode Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RunNode (RUN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. RunNode has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RunNode is 0.00567381 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $491,553.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.runnode.com.”

