Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) and Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) Financial Contrast

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) and Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ryerson and Greenwave Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryerson 0 0 1 0 3.00 Greenwave Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ryerson currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.78%. Given Ryerson’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ryerson is more favorable than Greenwave Technology Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

93.2% of Ryerson shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Ryerson shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Greenwave Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ryerson and Greenwave Technology Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryerson $5.68 billion 0.19 $294.30 million $13.25 2.17 Greenwave Technology Solutions $8.10 million 2.06 -$1.63 million N/A N/A

Ryerson has higher revenue and earnings than Greenwave Technology Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Ryerson and Greenwave Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryerson 7.82% 95.50% 24.06% Greenwave Technology Solutions N/A -159.52% -90.81%

Volatility and Risk

Ryerson has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenwave Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ryerson beats Greenwave Technology Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryerson

(Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing. The company also provides various processing services, such as bending, beveling, blanking, blasting, burning, cutting-to-length, drilling, embossing, flattening, forming, grinding, laser cutting, machining, notching, painting, perforating, polishing, punching, rolling, sawing, scribing, shearing, slitting, stamping, tapping, threading, welding, or other techniques to process materials. It serves various industries, including commercial ground transportation, metal fabrication and machine shops, industrial machinery and equipment manufacturing, consumer durable equipment, HVAC manufacturing, construction equipment manufacturing, food processing and agricultural equipment manufacturing, and oil and gas. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Empire Services, Inc., operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina. The company, through its 11 metal recycling facilities, collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap ferrous and nonferrous metals for recycling iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, and zinc. It is involved in the purchasing and selling processed and unprocessed scrap metals to steel mills and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as MassRoots, Inc and changed its name to Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. in October 2021. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Suffolk, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.