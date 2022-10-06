Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Trading 11.4% Higher

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.96. 206,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,040,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $657.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Sabre’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 57.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

