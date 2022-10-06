SafuFide (SAFEST) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.65 Million

SafuFide (SAFEST) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. SafuFide has a market cap of $1.65 million and $11,471.00 worth of SafuFide was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafuFide has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One SafuFide token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006494 BTC.

SafuFide Token Profile

SafuFide’s genesis date was November 29th, 2021. SafuFide’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SafuFide is safufide.io. The Reddit community for SafuFide is https://reddit.com/r/SafuFideOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafuFide’s official Twitter account is @safufide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafuFide

According to CryptoCompare, “SafuFide (SAFEST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SafuFide has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SafuFide is 0.00016574 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://safufide.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafuFide directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafuFide should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafuFide using one of the exchanges listed above.

