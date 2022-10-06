Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.60

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Samsung Electronics Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.03.
About Samsung Electronics
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.
