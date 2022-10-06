Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.60

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.03.

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.30 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

