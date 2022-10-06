Sandwich Network (SANDWICH) Reaches One Day Volume of $12,937.00

Sandwich Network (SANDWICH) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Sandwich Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sandwich Network has a total market cap of $706,792.94 and $12,937.00 worth of Sandwich Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sandwich Network has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Sandwich Network Profile

Sandwich Network was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Sandwich Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Sandwich Network’s official Twitter account is @networksandwich and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sandwich Network is www.sandwich.network.

Sandwich Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sandwich Network (SANDWICH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sandwich Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sandwich Network is 0.00069673 USD and is down -2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $18,281.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sandwich.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sandwich Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sandwich Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sandwich Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

