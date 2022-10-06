Sao Paulo FC Fan Token Price Tops $0.69 (SPFC)

Sao Paulo FC Fan Token (SPFC) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, Sao Paulo FC Fan Token has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sao Paulo FC Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $73,102.00 worth of Sao Paulo FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sao Paulo FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003426 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Sao Paulo FC Fan Token Token Profile

Sao Paulo FC Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,732,000 tokens. Sao Paulo FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sao Paulo FC Fan Token is socios.com.

Sao Paulo FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sao Paulo FC Fan Token (SPFC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. Sao Paulo FC Fan Token has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 1,732,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sao Paulo FC Fan Token is 0.73180925 USD and is down -4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $155,647.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://socios.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sao Paulo FC Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sao Paulo FC Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sao Paulo FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

