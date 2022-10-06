SappChat Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.29 Million (APP)

SappChat (APP) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. SappChat has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $14,121.00 worth of SappChat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SappChat token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SappChat has traded up 434% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

SappChat Profile

SappChat’s genesis date was March 7th, 2021. SappChat’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SappChat’s official Twitter account is @sappchatapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SappChat is sappchatapp.medium.com. SappChat’s official website is sappchat.com.

Buying and Selling SappChat

According to CryptoCompare, “SappChat (APP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SappChat has a current supply of 0. The last known price of SappChat is 0.00091014 USD and is down -3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $20.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sappchat.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SappChat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SappChat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SappChat using one of the exchanges listed above.

