Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$37.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$40.00.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$38.78.

TSE SAP opened at C$31.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.14. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$24.61 and a 52-week high of C$35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of C$13.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08.

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.20 billion. Analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Patrick Turcotte sold 8,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$276,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$248,986.14. In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Turcotte sold 8,138 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$276,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$248,986.14. Also, Senior Officer Frank Guido bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.50 per share, with a total value of C$67,002.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$246,031.34.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

