Savant Capital LLC Acquires 33 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 24.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 8.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of KLA by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.00.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC opened at $329.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.10. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,025. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.